Aguilar (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the emergency third quarterback against the Rams on Sunday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With Jacoby Brissett being traded to Baltimore on Nov. 6 and Gardner Minshew (elbow, IR) out for the rest of the season, the Cardinals overhauled their QB room by signing both Josh Johnson and Aguilar earlier this week, with Carson Beck now serving as the starter. As the emergency third quarterback, Aguilar is not allowed to play Sunday unless both Beck and Johnson leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.