Cardinals' Joey Blount: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blount was absent from practice Saturday due to illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Blount presumably won't be sidelined long with the issue, though there hasn't been any official word from the team. He's been a special teams contributor with the Cardinals for the last two seasons, and he's likely to retain a similar role in 2025.
More News
-
Cardinals' Joey Blount: Gets new contract with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Joey Blount: Placed on IR due to rib injury•
-
Cardinals' Joey Blount: Won't play against Rams•
-
Cardinals' Joey Blount: Won't return against Carolina•
-
Cardinals' Joey Blount: Good to go for Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Joey Blount: Leaves game early•