default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Blount was absent from practice Saturday due to illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Blount presumably won't be sidelined long with the issue, though there hasn't been any official word from the team. He's been a special teams contributor with the Cardinals for the last two seasons, and he's likely to retain a similar role in 2025.

More News