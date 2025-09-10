Cardinals' Joey Blount: Done for the season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Wednesday that Blount (neck/concussion) will be placed on injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Blount was originally ruled out for the remainder of Arizona's Week 1 win due to a concussion, but it now appears he also sustained a neck injury serious enough to end his 2025 campaign. The 27-year-old from Virginia has appeared in 27 games for the Cardinals over the past two three seasons, recording 12 total tackles as a key special-teamer. With Blount out for the year, Kitan Crawford could see additional reps as a rotational safety as the season progresses.
