Cardinals' Joey Blount: Enters concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blount (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Saints, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Blount appeared to take a hit to the head late in the second quarter on a kickoff return. He will not return Sunday, and he'll have to pass the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play Week 2 against the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 14.
