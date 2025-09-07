default-cbs-image
Blount (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Saints, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Blount appeared to take a hit to the head late in the second quarter on a kickoff return. He will not return Sunday, and he'll have to pass the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play Week 2 against the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 14.

