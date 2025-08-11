Cardinals' Joey Blount: Four tackles versus KC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blount (illness) recorded four total tackles (two solo) in Saturday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.
Blount was battling an illness ahead of the team's preseason opener, but he was ultimately active for the contest. The safety is expected to operate as a top reserve option behind Budda Baker, while also continuing to operate as a contributor on special teams in 2025.
