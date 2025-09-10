default-cbs-image
The Cardinals placed Blount (neck/concussion) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier Wednesday that Blount would miss the remainder the season due to a neck injury, so his move to IR comes as no surprise. Kitan Crawford will likely see increased snaps as a rotational safety and special-teamer while Blount remains sidelined.

