Head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Blount (ribs) won't play in Saturday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Blount was carted off the field after injuring his ribs during the Cardinals' 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers this past Sunday. He's mostly served on special teams this season, so his absence won't impact the Cardinals' secondary rotation that much for Saturday's contest. Blount's next opportunity to play will come during Arizona's regular-season finale against San Francisco next weekend.