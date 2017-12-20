Cardinals' John Brown: Aiming to play Sunday

Brown (toe) expects to play Sunday against the Giants, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Sidelined since Week 11 due to turf toe, Brown has maintained limited practices since Dec. 7 but nonetheless missed his third and fourth games in a row. He would add credence to his prediction of a return with a full session by the end of the week. No matter how he's listed on Friday's injury report, there's at least an inkling he'll be available Sunday for quarterback Drew Stanton, who will be making his first start since Week 10.