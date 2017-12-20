Cardinals' John Brown: Aiming to play Sunday
Brown (toe) expects to play Sunday against the Giants, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Sidelined since Week 11 due to turf toe, Brown has maintained limited practices since Dec. 7 but nonetheless missed his third and fourth games in a row. He would add credence to his prediction of a return with a full session by the end of the week. No matter how he's listed on Friday's injury report, there's at least an inkling he'll be available Sunday for quarterback Drew Stanton, who will be making his first start since Week 10.
More News
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...