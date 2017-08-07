Cardinals' John Brown: Anticipated to return Tuesday
Coach Bruce Arians expects Brown (quad) to return to practice Tuesday, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Brown has missed over a week due to his quad problem, which came just as the wideout returned to full health after having the second half of last season derailed by his sickle-cell trait. Given that sequence of events, the Cardinals are rightfully eager to have Brown back at his best, yet they'll be careful to not overexert him upon his anticipated return Tuesday.
