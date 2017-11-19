Cardinals' John Brown: Available Sunday
Brown (back) is active for Sunday's game at Houston.
In preparation for this outing, Brown took part in a pair of limited practices Wednesday and Friday, which was enough to get the all-clear from the Cardinals' training staff. He'll look to turn his season around against a Texans defense that has been torched by wideouts to the tune of seven touchdowns and 18.3 YPC over the last three contests.
