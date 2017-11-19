Cardinals' John Brown: Available Sunday

Brown (back) is active for Sunday's game at Houston.

In preparation for this outing, Brown took part in a pair of limited practices Wednesday and Friday, which was enough to get the all-clear from the Cardinals' training staff. He'll look to turn his season around against a Texans defense that has been torched by wideouts to the tune of seven touchdowns and 18.3 YPC over the last three contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories