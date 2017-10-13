Play

Cardinals' John Brown: Cleared to face Bucs

Brown (quad) was a full participant at Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown hadn't logged a full practice since Week 1, despite playing 48 and 53 snaps in Arizona's last two games. He's drawn at least seven targets in each of his three appearances this season, and he has a good opportunity to finally turn the volume into efficient production, facing a Tampa Bay defense that's surrendered a league-high 218 yards per game to wide receivers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...