Cardinals' John Brown: Cleared to face Bucs

Brown (quad) was a full participant at Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown hadn't logged a full practice since Week 1, despite playing 48 and 53 snaps in Arizona's last two games. He's drawn at least seven targets in each of his three appearances this season, and he has a good opportunity to finally turn the volume into efficient production, facing a Tampa Bay defense that's surrendered a league-high 218 yards per game to wide receivers.