Cardinals' John Brown: Cleared to face 'Hawks

Brown (toe) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Seattle, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brown returned from a four-game absence for last week's 23-0 win over the Giants, catching two of four targets for 28 yards and a touchdown while logging 40 of 69 offensive snaps. He'll have one last chance to make an impression before preparing to hit free agency in the offseason. Brown profiles as an above-average No. 2 receiver based on talent and technique, but his stints of good health have been rare since the end of 2015.