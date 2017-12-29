Cardinals' John Brown: Cleared to face 'Hawks
Brown (toe) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Seattle, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Brown returned from a four-game absence for last week's 23-0 win over the Giants, catching two of four targets for 28 yards and a touchdown while logging 40 of 69 offensive snaps. He'll have one last chance to make an impression before preparing to hit free agency in the offseason. Brown profiles as an above-average No. 2 receiver based on talent and technique, but his stints of good health have been rare since the end of 2015.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: No activity Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Returns from four-game absence•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Return undetermined for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Aiming to play Sunday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...