Cardinals' John Brown: Dealing with back injury

Brown was limited in practice Wednesday by a back injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Making his first appearance on the injury report since Week 6, Brown nonetheless avoided getting tabbed with a lower-body ailment, which has been the bane of his existence the last two seasons. He'll be afforded two more chances to return to a full practice by week's end, at which point the Cardinals will determine his odds to suit up Sunday in Houston.