Cardinals' John Brown: Doesn't practice Thursday

Brown (back) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown's downgrade from a limited session Wednesday isn't exactly an encouraging sign for the oft-injured wide receiver. If he's unable to overcome the back issue in time for Sunday's game at Houston, the Cardinals will rely more on Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson behind top option Larry Fitzgerald.

