Cardinals' John Brown: Enters training camp with additional bulk

Brown (hamstring) entered training camp at 185 pounds, 12 pounds heavier than his health-marred 2016 season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. "Once I got the cyst removed I was able to put on weight, take care of my body right," Brown said. "I was doing a lot of lifting and working out, but somehow I maintain the weight."

After he was diagnosed with a sickle-cell trait in Week 7 last fall, Brown was generally fatigued on a weekly basis, gathering in 15 of 27 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns across the final nine games. In the offseason, he proceeded to have the aforementioned cyst surgically removed from his spine, which allowed him to bulk up and retain additional muscle mass. He believes that his improved physique will help him avoid the pratfalls of 2016 in his quest for the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career, but his health will be worth watching as the regular season draws closer.