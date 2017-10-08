Cardinals' John Brown: Expected to play Sunday
Brown (quadriceps) is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown has been a regular on the injury report since the season opener, with his sickle-cell trait impacting his quadriceps. Brown was limited at practice this week and is listed as questionable on the official injury report. It sounds like he'll play, but fantasy owners will want to check his status before kickoff.
