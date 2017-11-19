Cardinals' John Brown: Expected to play Sunday
Brown (back) is expected to play Sunday against the Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Brown was limited in practice Wednesday and Friday this week, and while it sounds like he'll be able to give it a go Sunday, it's worth noting he hasn't caught more than four passes in any game this season while failing to get even three receptions in each of the past three.
