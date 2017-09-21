Cardinals' John Brown: Fails to practice Thursday

Brown (quadriceps) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Brown's absence wasn't surprising, given that Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians suggested earlier in the week that it would be "miraculous" if the wideout suited up Monday night against the Cowboys. Until Brown is able to complete at least a limited portion of practice, he shouldn't be viewed as a good bet to return to game action. J.J. Nelson and Jaron Brown will be the primary beneficiaries of increased targets and enhanced snap counts if John Brown indeed misses a second straight contest in Week 3.