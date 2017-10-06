Cardinals' John Brown: Gets questionable tag for Week 5

The Cardinals are listed Brown (quadriceps) as questionable for the team's Week 5 matchup Sunday with the Eagles, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Because Brown's sickle-cell trait can routinely present leg pain, it's expected that the wideout's practice time could be limited throughout the season, as was the case this week. Brown was at least healthy enough to play 53 offensive snaps ago a week ago against the 49ers, hauling in three passes for 47 yards in his return from a two-game absence. If Brown receives clearance to play again Sunday, he'll likely be in store for a similarly sizable snap count.