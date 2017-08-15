Cardinals' John Brown: Held out Saturday
Brown (quadriceps) didn't play in Saturday's preseason win against the Raiders, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
The Cardinals receiving corps has been banged up during training camp, practicing without Jaron Brown, Chad Williams (shin), Aaron Dobson (hamstring) and Carlton Agudosi (leg) for varying stretches. Only (Jaron) Brown has taken advantage of the opportunity, despite entering the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL. As for (John) Brown), it's unclear where he stands in his recovery from a quad injury, but he was able to ramp up his route running slightly last week, totaling 10 on Tuesday before accruing 20 on Wednesday. His next chance to contribute in the preseason arrives Saturday versus the Bears.
