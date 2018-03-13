Cardinals' John Brown: Joining forces with Ravens

The Ravens are slated to sign Brown to a contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown tended to health concerns in both 2016 and 2017, most notably a sickle-cell trait that sapped his previous explosiveness. During his first two years in the NFL, his 8.3 YPT was powered by 22 receptions of greater than 20 yards, which fell to 6.4 and seven, respectively, the past two seasons. Avoiding the injury bug will be key in his upcoming relationship with Joe Flacco, who has posted two of the three lowest YPAs of his career the last two campaigns. Brown will be operating on a one-year contract in his new locale, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio.