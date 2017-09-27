Cardinals' John Brown: Limited at walkthrough
Brown (quadriceps) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals didn't put in a true practice, so Brown's participation should be taken with a grain of salt. No matter, his listing on the injury report wasn't DNP for the first time since the regular-season opener, a span in which he tended to a quadriceps issue. With two more sessions remaining before Sunday's divisional matchup against the 49ers, Brown could begin trending in the direction of a return with limited or even full showings. If he's unable to receive the all-clear from the training staff, though, Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson (hamstring) will continue to have high profiles behind Larry Fitzgerald in the passing attack.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Works out on field before game•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Out again this week•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Works on side again Saturday•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Gets in some side work•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Unlikely to play in Week 3•
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...