Cardinals' John Brown: Limited at walkthrough

Brown (quadriceps) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals didn't put in a true practice, so Brown's participation should be taken with a grain of salt. No matter, his listing on the injury report wasn't DNP for the first time since the regular-season opener, a span in which he tended to a quadriceps issue. With two more sessions remaining before Sunday's divisional matchup against the 49ers, Brown could begin trending in the direction of a return with limited or even full showings. If he's unable to receive the all-clear from the training staff, though, Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson (hamstring) will continue to have high profiles behind Larry Fitzgerald in the passing attack.