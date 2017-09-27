Play

Cardinals' John Brown: Limited at walkthrough

Brown (quadriceps) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals didn't put in a true practice, so Brown's participation should be taken with a grain of salt. No matter, his listing on the injury report wasn't DNP for the first time since the regular-season opener, a span in which he tended to a quadriceps issue. With two more sessions remaining before Sunday's divisional matchup against the 49ers, Brown could begin trending in the direction of a return with limited or even full showings. If he's unable to receive the all-clear from the training staff, though, Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson (hamstring) will continue to have high profiles behind Larry Fitzgerald in the passing attack.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories