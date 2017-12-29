Cardinals' John Brown: Limited practice Thursday

Brown (toe) was limited in practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After ending a four-game DNP streak with active status Sunday against the Giants, Brown needed a bit more time with the rehab group to prepare for a potential appearance Week 17. So far, he was held out Wednesday before Thursday's capped showing, but the increase in work is as good of a sign as any that he's trending in the right direction. Look for Brown's status to receive some clarification by week's end.

