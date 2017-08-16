Cardinals' John Brown: Limited practice Tuesday
Brown (quadriceps) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports. "I understand the situation that's going on with the receivers and all that, but I'm just going to come back when I'm ready," Brown said. "I'm all right, but I'm not where I want to be at."
Initially, Brown was believed to be practicing in full Tuesday, but despite appearances, a cap remains over his workload. Aside from Larry Fitzgerald and Jaron Brown, head coach Bruce Arians has criticized the Cardinals wideouts of late, especially Brown, whose limited availability he termed "a concern," according to Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. While Brown may be able to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, he said, "I won't be at my best." Due to a concussion last preseason and later his diagnosis of a sickle-cell trait, he underwhelmed in the box score throughout the 2016 season. With his health in mind, the Cardinals and Brown will likely exercise a cautious approach moving forward with the long term in mind.
