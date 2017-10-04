Cardinals' John Brown: Limited practice Wednesday

Brown (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brown has been a regular on the injury report since the season opener, with his sickle-cell trait impacting his quadriceps in the meantime. In his return to action Sunday versus the 49ers, Brown recorded three receptions for 47 yards, but his seven targets put him in a tie with Larry Fitzgerald behind Andre Ellington (14) and Jaron Brown (12). Because Carson Palmer is outpacing the rest of the NFL by a long shot in terms of pass attempts with 183, John Brown shouldn't have an issue making marks in the box score. However, active statuses will likely be a question mark each week due to his health concerns.