Cardinals' John Brown: Limited Wednesday
Brown (quadricep) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
For the third week in a row, Brown is kicking off game preparation with a cap on his practice reps. On a positive note, the appearance comes on the heels of his first touchdown of the season Sunday at Philadelphia, during which he also handled the second most offensive snaps among Cardinals wide receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald. While his sickle-cell trait may serve to keep his activity level in check this week, Brown will likely be healthy enough to suit up this Sunday versus the Buccaneers, barring a setback.
