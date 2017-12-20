Cardinals' John Brown: Limited with toe injury
Brown (toe) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brown was also a limited participant all last week and ultimately was ruled out Friday for Sunday's game against the Redskins. He may need to log a full session before the Cardinals consider letting him play in a game. Brown would have a favorable matchup if he were to return this week, with Drew Stanton and Co. facing a Giants defense that's given up 8.4 yards per target to wide receivers.
