Cardinals' John Brown: Makes one catch count in win
Brown brought in one of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.
Brown hauled in a 52-yard throw from Drew Stanton in the first quarter, but that ultimately proved to be the extent of his production. The 27-year-old has logged just one reception in each of his last two games, so his numbers continue to fluctuate significantly from game to game. Brown's health has at least held up in recent weeks, but he figures to continue serving as a hit-or-miss option in both season-long and daily formats, especially with Drew Stanton behind center.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...