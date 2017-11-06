Cardinals' John Brown: Makes one catch count in win

Brown brought in one of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.

Brown hauled in a 52-yard throw from Drew Stanton in the first quarter, but that ultimately proved to be the extent of his production. The 27-year-old has logged just one reception in each of his last two games, so his numbers continue to fluctuate significantly from game to game. Brown's health has at least held up in recent weeks, but he figures to continue serving as a hit-or-miss option in both season-long and daily formats, especially with Drew Stanton behind center.