Cardinals' John Brown: No activity Wednesday

Brown (toe) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice,Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

It's no surprise Brown is focusing on rehab rather than practice on the heels of his first game action since Week 11. In his return Sunday against the Giants, he logged 40 of 69 offensive snaps, catching two passes (on four targets) for 28 yards and one touchdown. The maintenance of Brown may take up the entire week of prep, but some activity Thursday or Friday would be a positive sign as the Cardinals prepare for Sunday's season finale at Seattle.