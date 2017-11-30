Cardinals' John Brown: No drills Wednesday
Brown (toe) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Turf toe is a notoriously difficult ailment to overcome, and it appears Brown is experiencing just that at the moment. With no practice reps for the second straight week, he's in danger of missing his second game in a row and fourth overall this season Sunday against the Rams. If Brown is inactive again, the receiving corps would be whittled down to Larry Fitzgerald, Jaron Brown, J.J. Nelson, Chad Williams and potentially Brittan Golden (groin), the latter of whom also didn't practice Wednesday.
