Cardinals' John Brown: No go Week 14
Brown (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brown practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, marking the first indication he's starting to put turf toe behind him. No matter, he hasn't done enough to play and will thus miss his third consecutive game. On Sunday, Larry Fitzgerald will be the focus of the aerial attack, but J.J. Nelson (knee), Jaron Brown (knee) and Ricky Seals-Jones should also be sprinkled in.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.