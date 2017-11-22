Cardinals' John Brown: No practice Wednesday

Brown (toe) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown has bucked trends the last two weeks, sitting out first with a back injury Sunday and this week due to turf toe. Previously, his sickle-cell trait induced a number of lower-body ailments the last two seasons. By all indications, head coach Bruce Arians is disappointed with his receiving corps as a whole outside of Larry Fitzgerald, so rookie Chad Williams is expected to experience an increased snap count moving forward, starting Sunday against the Jaguars. Consequently, Brown may be a regular inactive until his health woes are behind him, at which point he'll strive to improve upon a dreadful catch rate of 40.4 percent.