Cardinals' John Brown: No reps Wednesday

Brown (toe) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A case of turf toe has forced two absences to date, and Brown is in danger of missing another with no reps at the start of Week 14 prep. Behind Larry Fitzgerald, there's plenty of opportunity to contribute in the passing attack, but no one has stepped up consistently outside of undrafted rookie tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. As a result, if Brown ever gets healthy, he could make a late-season splash.