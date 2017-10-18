Cardinals' John Brown: Not on injury report

Brown isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a quadriceps injury and has been listed on the injury report ever since. The Cardinals have finally deemed him fully healthy, after watching him play at least 47 snaps in each of the past three games. Brown comfortably outsnapped Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson the past two weeks, thus re-establishing himself as the clear No. 2 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald. The role is a bit less attractive than it would've been a few weeks ago, as the early returns suggest Adrian Peterson's presence could allow for a balanced offensive approach. Carson Palmer attempted just 22 passes in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Buccaneers, after averaging 45.4 through the first five weeks of the season. Week 7 brings a road matchup against a Rams defense that ranks 13th against the pass (210.7 yards) and 29th against the run (139.5 yards).