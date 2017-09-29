Cardinals' John Brown: Officially listed as questionable
Brown (quad) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Although Brown never quite made it back to a full practice, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said the wideout will be ready for Sunday's game. Arians didn't comment on J.J. Nelson (hamstring), who also was limited all week and is listed as questionable for Sunday. The Cardinals may limit Brown's snaps regardless of Nelson's health, perhaps hoping a lighter workload will allow Brown to finally stay on the field for more than a week or two.
