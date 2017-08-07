Cardinals' John Brown: On track to practice Tuesday

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he expects Brown (quadriceps) to return to practice Tuesday, ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brown has missed over a week due to the quad issue, which he suffered just after receiving a clean bill of health after having the second half of last season derailed by his sickle-cell trait. Given that sequence of events, the Cardinals are likely inclined to ease Brown back into action, so he may not take part in every drill during Tuesday's session.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories