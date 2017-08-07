Cardinals' John Brown: On track to practice Tuesday
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he expects Brown (quadriceps) to return to practice Tuesday, ArizonaSports.com reports.
Brown has missed over a week due to the quad issue, which he suffered just after receiving a clean bill of health after having the second half of last season derailed by his sickle-cell trait. Given that sequence of events, the Cardinals are likely inclined to ease Brown back into action, so he may not take part in every drill during Tuesday's session.
