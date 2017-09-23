Cardinals' John Brown: Out again this week
Brown (quad) will not play in Monday's game against the Cowboys, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic repots.
Brown was unable to practice for the second week in a row, so as was the case a week ago, he will not take the field with the rest of his teammates. Brown's absence should again open up opportunities for J.J. Nelson -- who is dealing with a sore hamstring this week -- and Jaron Brown.
