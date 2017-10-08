Cardinals' John Brown: Playing in Week 5
Brown (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday in Philadelphia, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Since he was diagnosed with a sickle-cell trait last season, Brown has appeared on the Cardinals' injury report routinely with a variety of leg injuries. On this occasion, he'll play through a quadriceps issue, but it remains to be seen if he'll handle a similar workload to a week ago. Last Sunday versus the 49ers, he hauled in three of seven passes for 47 yards while logging 62 percent of the offensive snaps.
