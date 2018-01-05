Cardinals' John Brown: Posts career-low 299 yards

Brown gathered in 21 of 55 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games during the 2017 campaign.

For the second year in a row, Brown contended with health concerns, but his sickle-cell trait eventually took a back seat to a turf-toe injury. Among his six games missed in 2017, the latter issue forced four consecutive absences from Weeks 12 through 15. When he was on the field, Brown was unable to build a rapport with any of the Cardinals' signal callers, whether it was Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton (knee) or Blaine Gabbert. As evidence, Brown posted career lows in catch rate (38.2 percent) and yards per target (5.4), marks that are barely passable for an NFL wide receiver. As an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, a lack of sustained health and drastic downturn in production could relegate him to a mere prove-it deal next season.