Cardinals' John Brown: Posts career-low 299 yards
Brown gathered in 21 of 55 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games during the 2017 campaign.
For the second year in a row, Brown contended with health concerns, but his sickle-cell trait eventually took a back seat to a turf-toe injury. Among his six games missed in 2017, the latter issue forced four consecutive absences from Weeks 12 through 15. When he was on the field, Brown was unable to build a rapport with any of the Cardinals' signal callers, whether it was Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton (knee) or Blaine Gabbert. As evidence, Brown posted career lows in catch rate (38.2 percent) and yards per target (5.4), marks that are barely passable for an NFL wide receiver. As an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, a lack of sustained health and drastic downturn in production could relegate him to a mere prove-it deal next season.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Cleared to face 'Hawks•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: No activity Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Returns from four-game absence•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Return undetermined for Sunday•
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.