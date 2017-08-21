Cardinals' John Brown: Practices Monday
Brown (quadriceps) is slated to practice Monday before leaving the team to attend a funeral, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Brown's quad injury hasn't stopped him from taking part in drills, albeit in a limited fashion, but his explosiveness has been notably absent. Monday will likely be no different just two days removed from head coach Bruce Arians stating Brown "had no chance" to play in the Aug. 19 exhibition against the Bears. Once practice concludes Monday, Brown will leave the team for the rest of the week before meeting the team for Saturday's exhibition in Atlanta. Whether or not he suits up remains to be seen.
