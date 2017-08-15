Cardinals' John Brown: Practices Tuesday

Brown (quadriceps) practiced in full Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Head coach Bruce Arians mentioned Monday that Brown's lack of activity is "a concern," per Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. However, Brown looked crisp running routes with the first-team offense Tuesday, lending credence to the fact he's over his quad ailment. While the Cardinals may still exercise caution with the fourth-year wideout as it pertains to games, he appears on course to be ready by Week 1.