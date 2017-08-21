Cardinals' John Brown: Practicing Monday
Brown (quadriceps) is slated to practice Monday, before departing Arizona for a funeral, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Brown's quad injury hasn't stopped him from taking part in drills, albeit in a limited fashion, but his explosiveness has been notably absent when he's done so. Monday will likely be no different just two days removed from head coach Bruce Arians stating Brown "had no chance" to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears. Once practice concludes Monday, Brown will leave the team for the rest of the week, before meeting the team for Saturday's exhibition in Atlanta. Whether or not he suits up remains to be seen.
