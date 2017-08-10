Cardinals' John Brown: Questionable Saturday

Brown (quadriceps) is questionable for Saturday's preseason contest against the Raiders, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After an 11-day respite to tend to an injured quad, Brown returned to the practice Tuesday, during which he cranked out 10 routes. He was expected to up the count to 20 on Wednesday, but it's unclear if he accomplished the goal. Considering where Brown stands mere days before game day, the Cardinals would be warranted in proceeding cautiously after all his injury woes from last season. At some point, though, head coach Bruce Arians will want to see Brown flash his noted speed and route-running ability in competition.