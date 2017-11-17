Cardinals' John Brown: Questionable to face Houston

Brown (back) returned to a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Houston, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown sandwiched a pair of limited practices around Thursday's absence. He's probably on track for Sunday's game, but he hasn't caught more than two passes in a contest since Week 6. An absence would free up more snaps for J.J. Nelson in an offense that will be led by Blaine Gabbert this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories