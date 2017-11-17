Cardinals' John Brown: Questionable to face Houston
Brown (back) returned to a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Houston, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brown sandwiched a pair of limited practices around Thursday's absence. He's probably on track for Sunday's game, but he hasn't caught more than two passes in a contest since Week 6. An absence would free up more snaps for J.J. Nelson in an offense that will be led by Blaine Gabbert this week.
