Cardinals' John Brown: Quiet in Week 10 loss
Brown brought in two of six targets for 27 yards in Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seahawks.
Brown was inefficient with his opportunities for the second consecutive contest, and he's now totaled just three receptions on 10 targets over that stretch. The speedster is always a threat to break off a long reception, but with the inaccurate Drew Stanton behind center, he's likely to remain a hit-or-miss fantasy option each week. He'll look to up his catch totals versus the Texans on the road in Week 11.
