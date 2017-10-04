Cardinals' John Brown: Racks up 47 yards
Brown hauled in three of seven passes for 47 yards during Sunday's 18-15 overtime victory versus the 49ers.
Brown returned from a two-game absence in Week 4, receiving 53 of 86 offensive snaps in the process. The workload ranked third behind Larry Fitzgerald and Jaron Brown (82 apiece) and ahead of J.J. Nelson (25), the latter of whom was limited in each practice in advance of Sunday's contest. Afterward, (John) Brown said he felt "pretty good," per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Because (Jaron) Brown has fared so well in a near every-down role, the Cardinals may stick with the status quo in order to keep (John) Brown and Nelson as healthy as possible. No matter how head coach Bruce Arians proceeds with the receiving corps, (John) Brown is an iffy prospect weekly due to the potential for his sickle-cell trait to emerge at a moment's notice.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...