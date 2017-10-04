Cardinals' John Brown: Racks up 47 yards

Brown hauled in three of seven passes for 47 yards during Sunday's 18-15 overtime victory versus the 49ers.

Brown returned from a two-game absence in Week 4, receiving 53 of 86 offensive snaps in the process. The workload ranked third behind Larry Fitzgerald and Jaron Brown (82 apiece) and ahead of J.J. Nelson (25), the latter of whom was limited in each practice in advance of Sunday's contest. Afterward, (John) Brown said he felt "pretty good," per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Because (Jaron) Brown has fared so well in a near every-down role, the Cardinals may stick with the status quo in order to keep (John) Brown and Nelson as healthy as possible. No matter how head coach Bruce Arians proceeds with the receiving corps, (John) Brown is an iffy prospect weekly due to the potential for his sickle-cell trait to emerge at a moment's notice.