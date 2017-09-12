Cardinals' John Brown: Receives nine targets Sunday

Brown gathered in four of nine targets for 32 yards during Sunday's defeat at Detroit. He also logged 63 of the Cardinals' 75 offensive snaps.

Brown has been targeted nine-plus times on nine previous occasions in his career, during which he recorded three of his four 100-yard outings and at least 50 yards on all but two of them. Additionally, 38 yards marked his previous low when he received nine or more targets, so he was a victim of the Cardinals' lack of efficiency in the Week 1 passing attack. Due to the aforementioned track record and the team's commitment to an aerial attack, Brown should be able to take advantage of such volume as the season continues, assuming he's able to avoid the sickle-cell trait that impacted his conditioning throughout 2016.