Cardinals' John Brown: Records first TD of season
Brown (quadriceps) posted two catches (on seven targets) for 26 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-7 loss at Philadelphia.
Brown has been active for three of the Cardinals' five games this season, but his catch rate has fallen short of 50 percent on each occasion. As the sole Cardinal to reach the end zone, though, he was able to make the most of his targets in Week 5. Another positive development from the contest was Brown's snap count. After Larry Fitzgerald's 57 (of 60 on offense), Brown ranked second with 48, moving ahead of Jaron Brown (36) for the first time since Week 1. (John) Brown's workload will be dependent on how he reacts to his sickle-cell trait from week-to-week. That said, Sunday's allowance indicates he may have been as healthy as he's been all season.
More News
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...