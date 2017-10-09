Cardinals' John Brown: Records first TD of season

Brown (quadriceps) posted two catches (on seven targets) for 26 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-7 loss at Philadelphia.

Brown has been active for three of the Cardinals' five games this season, but his catch rate has fallen short of 50 percent on each occasion. As the sole Cardinal to reach the end zone, though, he was able to make the most of his targets in Week 5. Another positive development from the contest was Brown's snap count. After Larry Fitzgerald's 57 (of 60 on offense), Brown ranked second with 48, moving ahead of Jaron Brown (36) for the first time since Week 1. (John) Brown's workload will be dependent on how he reacts to his sickle-cell trait from week-to-week. That said, Sunday's allowance indicates he may have been as healthy as he's been all season.