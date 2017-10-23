Cardinals' John Brown: Records just one reception
Brown earned 42 of the Cardinals' 49 offensive snaps during Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Rams in London. However, he gathered in just one of four passes for six yards.
Brown was unable to play in Weeks 2 and 3 due to complications from his sickle-cell trait, but the next three outings were fruitful as he served as the No. 2 wideout behind Larry Fitzgerald. During that span, Brown recorded eight receptions (on 18 targets) for 136 yards and two touchdowns. His usage remained consistent Sunday, but he suffered from the departure of Carson Palmer (broken left arm), hauling in none of the three passes from his replacement Drew Stanton. Due to the potential for health issues to arise suddenly and the downgrade in quarterback play, it's difficult to rely on Brown's production moving forward.
