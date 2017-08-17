Cardinals' John Brown: Recovering slowly
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians acknowledged that Brown (quad) needs extra time to recover from injuries because he has sickle-cell trait, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
The sickle-cell trait initially was blamed for Brown's disappointing 2016, but it turned out that a cyst on his spine may have been the larger issue, with a concussion perhaps also playing a role. While the removal of the cyst allowed Brown to regain his stamina, there's nothing he can do about the slow healing process for his current injury or any future ailments. He still should have enough time to get healthy before Week 1, but the possibility for prolonged recovery timetables in the future needs to be accounted for when assessing his likely contributions. Jaron Brown has stepped up to work as the No. 2 receiver, and there's no assurance that changes before Week 1, as the Cardinals may want to limit (John) Brown's snaps in an effort to keep him healthy throughout the year. He returned to a limited practice Tuesday but may not be available for Saturday's preseason game against Chicago.
